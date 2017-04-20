Popular

Creative Assembly explores Total War: Warhammer's Bretonnia at the PC Gamer Weekender

Shortly after this year's hugely successful PC Gamer Weekender in February, Creative Assembly released its eighth playable race into Total War: Warhammer—the Bretonnia. 

A couple of months on, you may already be familiar with the Arthurian kingdom of chivalrous knights as it appears in the turn-based strategy fantasy, however the following video is still packed with interesting information fed straight from the horse's/Royal Pegasus Knight's mouth.

Now over to Chris, Mitch and Al at the PC Gamer Weekender Studio:

And for even more Total Warhammer-ness, check out our list of nine things we want from its sequel Total War: Warhammer 2.

