Crash Bandicoot 4 might still come to PC

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was finally unveiled yesterday, but anyone hoping for the destructive marsupial to grace their PC was left disappointed. It's coming to PS4 and Xbox One in October, but no other platforms were mentioned.

While Crash was originally a PlayStation exclusive, the new console's answer to Sonic and Mario, it expanded its horizons back in 2000, but never to PC. That didn't happen until the N. Sane Trilogy, which remastered the first three games, and only a year after the PS4 version.

It seems like the latest game could be taking the same route, waiting a year until it appears on PC. Publisher Activision isn't giving anything away, but it has said it's considering other platforms.

"We are still evaluating platforms for a future date," Activision told PCGamesN. "Stay tuned for more information."

Aside from remasters, this is the first new Crash Bandicoot since 2010, and as the number suggests, it's a direct sequel to Naughty Dog's original trilogy. Naughty Dog hasn't been involved with the series for a long time, however, and the latest studio to get its hands on the series is Spyro Reignited developer Toys for Bob.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on October 2.