Popular

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive video shows hour long contest from the Intel Extreme Masters

By

Here's an hour of competitive action from the recent Extreme Masters Global Challenge Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contest between Europe and the USA, spotted on VG247 . The contest takes place on Counter-Strike classic, Dust, showing off the updated Source engine and some of Global Offensive's new gadgets, including taser guns and decoy grenades. The decoy grenades do very little to fool these seasoned vets. There's a moment where one backs off and looks it it, puzzled for a moment. Then he resumes his kill streak without hesitation.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments