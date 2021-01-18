Corsair's full-featured K95 RGB Platinum is on sale for $130 right now

Up until just a few weeks ago, we considered Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum to be the best gaming keyboard around. We've since replaced our top pick with another Corsair model, the K100 RGB Optical, but the K95 RGB Platinum is still an excellent choice. It's also on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy right now.

That discount amounts to a $70 savings over its list price. Incidentally, the K100 RGB Optical is also on sale, but is still quite a bit more, with Best Buy selling it for $209.99 (down from $229.99). As much as we like it—and we like it a lot—paying in the neighborhood of $200 for a keyboard is a tough proposition.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum | Cherry MX Speed | $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

A longtime favorite of ours, Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum is high on features and comfort, and is sturdy to boot.

That was our main gripe with the K95 RGB Platinum—its price tag. Best Buy's current discount softens the blow, and makes it even easier to recommend this keyboard. It's not the cheapest it has ever been—we've seen it go for as low at $110—but is still a stellar bargain.

While still not cheap, you get a lot for your money. This is a full-featured plank with Cherry MX Speed switches tucked into an aircraft-grade brushed anodized aluminum deck (Corsair says it can "withstand a lifetime of gaming), with RGB lighting. It also features 8MB of onboard storage to hold up to three profiles, dedicated media controls (including a metal volume roller), a detachable wrist rest, USB pass-through, and six dedicated G keys that can hold up to three bindings/macros each.

Those G keys are a different color and also textured, to help avoid accidentally pressing them (such as pressing G3 instead of the Tab key). It also comes with an extra set of textured keycaps for the WASD keys.