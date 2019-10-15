Corsair levels up its compact PCs with Intel 9th gen CPUs and RTX graphics

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has expanded its range of compact desktops to include three new models, the Corsair One i145 and i164, and Corsair One Pro i182. Each one is powered by a liquid-cooled 9th generation Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, housed in the familiar 12-liter chassis Corsair has been using since it introduced its One series in 2017.

The original One earned a high mark when we reviewed it several years ago, and so did the i160 configuration we evaluated earlier this year—the latter model made our list of the best gaming PCs. We were not as enamored by the One Pro i180, particularly for the price.

On the top end, the new One Pro i182 model is described as a "workstation-class" PC. It retains the same Core i9-9920X and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti as found in the i180, but doubles the memory to 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM.

Corsair also mentions an "updated storage configuration" consisting of a 960GB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD, but it's not clear what exactly is different—that same combination was found in the i180 model we reviewed in March.

Pricing is a tad cheaper, at least compared to earlier this year. The One i182 is available to preorder for $4,499.99 (it launches next week). That's the same price as the i180, though it listed for $4,999.99 when we reviewed it. Still expensive, obviously, but it least things are trending in the right direction (lower price and more RAM). We'd expect an update to 10th Gen Intel Cascade Lake-X processors to potentially drop the price quite a bit on the top-tier config (when and if Corsair chooses to update the One to use any of those parts).

The non-pro models are bit tamer underneath the hood, and less expensive to boot. Corsair's One i145 features an i7-9700K processor and RTX 2080 GPU, while the i164 bumps things up to an i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti. Both come with 32GB of DDR4 memory, and the same 960GB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD combo.

Corsair's One i145 is available now for $2,899.99, and the One i164 is available now for $3,499.99.