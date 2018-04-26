Cooler Master's Hyper 212 LED CPU cooler is a great deal at $15 right now

If you're looking for a solid air cooler for your CPU, you can find Cooler Master's Hyper 212 LED on sale at Amazon for $15.

The Hyper 212 LED is basically a Hyper 212 Evo, our pick as the best budget cooler, but with red LEDs on the cooling fan. This is an excellent air cooler that is relatively easy to install, does a good job keeping temperatures in check, and is quiet to boot.

It has four heatpipes that make direct contact with the CPU to whisk away heat. It comes with a single 120mm fan, though you can add a second fan to the large aluminum heatsink if you want to kick cooling performance up a notch.

Go here to grab this cooler from Amazon, or here if you prefer to shop at Newegg.

