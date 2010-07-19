Company of Heroes Online week: the schedule

Company of Heroes is one of my favourite games of all time. A few weeks ago, I was lucky enough to visit the game's developers, Relic, and meet the team responsible for reviving that game in today's new web-centric world. Now, we're going to deliver a week of words, pictures and videos on what we think is the most exciting free strategy game in the world.

Here's the schedule.

Monday 19th: Company of Heroes Online revealed

Tuesday 20th: How Company of Heroes Online's item shop works

Wednesday 21st: Company of Heroes Online: maps revealed

Thursday 22nd: Company of Heroes Online: What's in it for veterans?

Friday 23rd: Relic interview: Company of Heroes Online and the future of PC gaming