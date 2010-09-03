Company of Heroes Online is the best deal in PC gaming

I've just been tinkering with Company of Heroes Online, the awesome World War 2 strategy game from Relic. And it's unbelievable. Absolutely, mind blowing. I know we've been banging on about this for months now, but you really, honestly, absolutely have to try it out. If you sign up at the Company of Heroes site , you can download the full, original, Company of Heroes campaign, for free. There's absolutely zero catch. It's worth it just to play the Carentan mission - which I still think is the best RTS level ever created. We'll have much more shortly, but just go and have a play, and report back what you think.