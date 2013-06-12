Company of Heroes 2 trailer is all about the multiplayer

One thing that's been missing from the previous , genre-baiting , Company of Heroes 2 trailers, is a sense of the game's ferocious, complex, strategic action. That's being corrected here, in the E3 multiplayer recap trailer. In amongst the continuous shelling, the flurry of bullets and the charging enemy, you get a sense of what it would be like to be the one in charge of this mayhem. Terrifying, mostly.

If you like the look of that, you can jump into the game's multiplayer right now. The open beta is currently live, and available to download through Steam. That will run through to the 18th June, after which it's a short week-long wait for the full game's release on June 25th.

For the latest from E3, check out our complete coverage .