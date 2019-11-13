Commandos 2 and Praetorians remasters are coming in January

Real-time tactics duo Commandos 2 and Praetorians are both getting remasters, which publisher Kalypso Media has announced are coming in January. They'll be getting console versions too, but we're getting them on PC first.

A closed beta for players who preordered the games on the Kalypso Store will kick off on December 13, featuring an updated tutorial, the HD overhaul and both the campaign missions and the skirmish maps. The Praetorians beta will also let you play the multiplayer mode.

You can get a glimpse of the changes to the pair in the gameplay trailers below.

Both games originally launched in the early '00s and, while they are still entirely playable in their original forms, the absence of support for widescreen and modern resolutions does mean they're a bit of an eyesore.

Commandos 2 HD Remastered and Praetorians HD Remastered are due out on January 24, 2020. They're available separately, but there's a discount if you get them together in the Double Pack.