Code Vein (aka Anime Dark Souls) has been confirmed for PC

In a brief trailer at the Microsoft E3 show, Code Vein was confirmed for a PC release, indirectly at least. Nothing revelatory was shown in the trailer, but we did get a few new glimpses at combat, a new character, and an icy outdoor setting. It wasn't until the official trailer went up on Bandai Namco's YouTube channel that PC was listed as an official platform.

We still don't know much about it, other than it's a co-op action RPG, but it looks pretty slick so far. You can head to the official site for more or check out our previous coverage. The trailer description details the game, mentioning bizarre fantasy concepts like the "Thorns of Judgement" and a society of revenants that get special powers in exchange for memories. And yeah, vampires confirmed because a thirst for blood comes with the deal. Read the whole thing below, if you can make sense of it.

"Code Vein is coming to PS4, XB1 and PC in 2018! In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity."

For the latest in Anime, keep it locked on PC Gamer.