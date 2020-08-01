Co-op board game Spirit Island now has a nice digital edition

Cooperative board game Spirit Island has come to PC at last, with the official port of R. Eric Reuss' masterpiece of complex co-op hitting Steam this week. Spirit Island is one of the best board games of the past few years, sitting at an overall rank of 13 on BoardGameGeek's best games. Each player is a powerful natural spirit who teams up with others to protect their island's native inhabitants from aggressive, militaristic invaders who would destroy their way of life.

Spirit Island Digital was first announced in 2018, but it's just now making its way out—though the wait seems to have been worth it. It's a complex game with multiple stages and phases, but the adaptation slides through it all smoothly. If you've been playing on tabletop it's a pleasure to have the game handle little details and resolve the invaders for you—as well as handle the game's difficulty settings for you. There's no official online play as of yet, but it's not hard to play via Remote Play Together.

The game's team has outline further updates to come in a news post. You can find Spirit Island on Steam for $25 and on Handelabra's official website. It's 15% off, post-launch, until August 5.