Clever chemistry puzzler Sokobond comes to Steam next week

Sokobond is coming to Steam. I know this because I've just watched a video called "Did you know? Sokobond is coming to Steam on July 21st", (the answer to that question being, "I do now"). If you like the sound of chemistry-based, molecule-pushing puzzling, you don't have to sit at the Steam page , waiting for that date to arrive. Sokobond can be bought directly from its creators , and all who purchase will receive a Steam key after it's launched on Valve's service next week.

The game's purpose is succinctly described on its site:

"Sokobond is an elegantly designed puzzle game about chemistry. It's logical, minimalist, and beautiful."

It takes the increasingly popular Sokoban formula, and remixes it into a game about science and discovery. You control an atom, and manipulate it around the level – forming bonds to recreate molecules. What starts simply increases in complexity, as levels expand in design and introduce new elements. If you're a puzzle fan, it's worth taking a look.

Alternatively, you could check out creator Alan Hazelden's upcoming puzzler, A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build .

