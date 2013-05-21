Popular

Civilization 5: Brave New World expansion to add Indonesia and Morocco

By

There are already an absurd number of possible empires in Civilization 5 . The vanilla game came with a not-inconsiderable eighteen, DLC gave the option for another seven, and the Gods & Kings expansion raised the total by a further nine. Then there are mods, letting you play an astonishing range of leaders, from Stalin to Adventure Time's Princess Bubblegum .

As well as expanding the cultural victory path and bolstering democracy, the Brave New World expansion also increases the number of countries that can vie for dominance across your hexagonal world. Two more civs have just been announced: Indonesia, led by Gaja Mada, and Morocco, fronted by the sultan Ahmad al-Mansur.

Brave New World will add nine new civilisations when it's released in July. Here are the seven that have been revealed so far:

  • Casimir of Poland

  • Pedro II of Brazil

  • Ashurbanipal of Assyria

  • Maria of Portugal

  • Shaka of the Zulu

  • Gaja Mada of Indonesia

  • Ahmad al-Mansur of Morocco

With two leaders yet to be announced, who would you like to see added?

Thanks, Joystiq .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments