City of Heroes goes free to play with new update

Superhero-themed MMO City of Heroes goes free to play today with the launch of City of Heroes Freedom, which lets players play up to level 50 free of charge, buying content a la carte rather than paying a monthly subscription fee. A new content expansion, Issue 21: Convergence, unveils an entirely new zone and a bevy of new content. NCSoft and Paragon studios also promise monthly "Signature Story Arcs" that let players take part in world events and the ongoing superhero strife that shapes them.

"We aren't just flipping a switch and going 'free-to-play,'" explains executive producer Brian Clayton. "We're embarking on the biggest content and feature update to City of Heroes in its seven-year history."

Existing subscribers will automatically become VIP players and may continue with their subscription plan. In return, they automatically get access to the "Signature Story Arcs" and 400 Paragon points (the in-game currency) for use at the Paragon Market, along with a number of other perks like VIP-only servers.

According to a press release, other parts of this update include: