Cities: Skylines mod adds first-person multiplayer

"A first look at my multiplayer mod," creator 'Fr0sZ' says of the video above. "Now I just need to figure out what to do with it." It's a work-in-progress attempt to implement a multiplayer first-person mode into Cities: Skylines. As you can see in the video, each player gets a crude avatar that shows their position in the world.

Cities: Skylines is proving admirably flexible as a modding platform. I'd be happy enough just walking the streets with a friend; showing them the sights of my town, Little Jerkhole. But who knows? At this rate we'll one day be looking at Grand Theft Skylines.

To keep track of the mod, head over to its Reddit thread on r/CitiesSkylinesModding. Its maker is taking ideas for where to go next. For more Cities: Skylines modding, check out our round-up of the best mods, maps and assets.