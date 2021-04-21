Chivalry 2 beta key raffle: We're giving away 20,000 codes for this weekend's test

Want to swing a sword around this weekend? Torn Banner has sent us a big pile of Chivalry 2 beta keys: 20,000 of the things. We could redeem them all on 20,000 alt accounts and then attempt to play 312 simultaneous 64-player battles against ourselves, but we thought it'd be easier just to give the codes away to readers.

The Chivalry 2 crossplay beta will run from Friday, April 23 at 7:30 am Pacific until Monday, April 26 at 7:30 pm Pacific. The codes we're giving away are for the PC version, and can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store. They only grant access to this closed beta period.

If you want a code, just fill out the form below and you'll be added to the list of potential recipients. On Friday morning, 20,000 email addresses will be randomly selected from the list and automatically emailed codes. (And that's the only thing email addresses will be used for. Godankey won't sell or keep them; see its FAQ for more information.)

Enter before Friday, April 23 at 7:30 am Pacific for a chance to get a code:

If you don't see the embedded form above, you can open the entry form in a new window.

20,000 codes is a lot of codes, so your chances should be pretty good here, though it obviously depends on how many people enter.

I played Chivalry 2 during a closed testing period a couple weeks ago and I had a lot of fun despite experiencing some bugginess and getting salty about archery—you can read what I thought in my preview of the online medieval battles.

If you get into the beta, a word of advice: play the tutorial. It's well-made and it's not long, and it will give you an advantage over those with the hubris to skip it. Also, I recommend trying to play with a mouse and keyboard at first rather than reaching for a controller. I prefer using the mouse to aim and control swings. (But if you have a better time with a controller, don't let my preference stop you.)

Good luck in the raffle, and I'll see you on the battlefield if you get in. I'll either be the guy at the bottom of the scoreboard who's exclusively trying to hit archers with sledgehammers to prove some kind of a point, or the guy accidentally hitting teammates with a big axe.