Check out this ridiculous liquid-cooled 64-core Epyc server

We've all seen liquid cooling by now, but this dual socket Epyc server put together by der8auer and Caseking isn't your normal liquid cooling. It has liquid cooling blocks on the CPUs, sure, but instead of the normal fans blowing air across the rest of the components, everything is partially submerged in liquid, with jets spraying across the board.

It's a pretty awesome setup, and obviously more of a publicity stunt than something you'd want to have running in a datacenter. It's also extremely fast on the right sort of workloads. The rig posted a Cinebench score of 10,460 for the dual Epyc CPUs, which is only about three times as fast as an 18-core/36-thread Core i9-7980XE. Impractical, sure, but still cool.