Check out the best of Humble's Warhammer Week sale

Blood for the Blood God! Skulls for the Skull Throne! Discounts for whichever Chaos deity is into bargains! Yes, it’s Warhammer Week over at Humble, knocking a whole bunch of fantasy and 40K adaptations down to cheapish. It barely scrapes the surface of the vast Warhammer library, but there are still loads of games vying for your attention. Which ones are great, and which belong on an Ork scrap heap?

The Dawn of War Franchise Pack is a given. It collects the first two Dawn of Wars, along with DLC and standalone expansions, for 75 percent off. The original is a great mix of traditional RTS mechanics and tactical elements inspired by the tabletop game, while its sequel is a more dramatic (and at the time slightly controversial) shakeup, trimming back the scale and putting the focus on customisable squads rather than armies. Relic has experimented a lot with the RTS formula over the years, and a lot of that experimentation has taken place within the grimdark 41st millennium.

It’s astounding that the Skaven have another game where they’re in the spotlight, and it’s also very comforting because they’re wonderful. Vermintide 2 is a lot like the first game, applying the Left 4 Dead formula to a rat-infested city, but it takes a few more cues from RPGs, including some nifty class specialisations. Also, you’re more likely to find a group. Still, it’s worth talking some pals into joining you on this one. It’s 50 percent off, so you can grab it for little more than a tenner.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War is one of Warhammer’s newest additions, and while Tom found it a bit bland in his Gladius review, I found it to be an interesting novelty. It’s 4X game, but it’s entirely absent the often rubbish diplomacy systems that so many 4X games come with. There’s no time for chatting with Orks! It’s all about war and expansion and surprisingly authentic 40K battles. I wasn’t convinced at first, but it’s grown on me quite a lot. Being rather new, however, the price has only been knocked down a wee bit.

Total War: Warhammer 2 is the best Total War game that isn’t Shogun 2, and if you’ve only got space for one of Creative Assembly’s Warhammer romps, it should be this one. However! The original is also very good and required if you want to play the ambitious Mortal Empires. It’s a stupidly huge campaign that combines the factions and maps of both games, squashing them together in a massive global war. Each turn takes forever, but it’s entirely worth the added time investment. On its own, Warhammer 2 is 33 percent off.

You’ve got the week to pick, and I’m sure you’ll find more recommendations in the comments.