Check out four new cards coming in Hearthstone's next solo adventure

Ahead of the launch of Hearthstone's new solo adventure Galakrond's Awakening next week, Blizzard has released a new Hearthside Chat video recapping the events leading up to it, and what players can expect when it goes live. Most of it is stuff we already know, but it gets a little more interesting around the halfway point, when designer Dean Ayala shows off a few of the new cards coming in the adventure.

Winged Guardian is a "formidable taunt minion," Ayala says in the video, with the Reborn mechanic from Saviors of Uldum that brings it back to life with 1 health the first time it's destroyed.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

On the E.V.I.L. side, Aeon Reaver deals damage to opposing minions equal to their attack value, which makes it especially powerful against big threats like Mountain Giant.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Air Raid summons two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits with taunt—twice, because it also has Twinspell, the ability added in the Rise of Shadows expansion.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Grand Lackey Erkh is a legendary minion who adds a lackey to your hand every time you play a lackey. Gotta love a lotta lackeys, particularly when you can you them to juice your Edwin VanCleef or Questing Adventurer to a degenerate size.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

"Because the adventure will roll out over the course of three weeks, the meta will also slowly shift as the new cards become available," Ayala says.

Galakrond's Awakening will add 35 new cards to the game when it goes live on January 21, four of which will be available to all players in the free first chapter of the League of E.V.I.L. campaign. Subsequent chapters will be available for $7 each or in a bundle for $20, which will also get you a bonus Golden Classic Pack. Details are up at playhearthstone.com.