Chaos Reborn's Julian Gollop explains multiplayer modes, playback feature

Julian Gollop wrote a new entry in his work blog today detailing the asynchronous and regular multiplayer modes of Chaos Reborn, the remake of his 1985 ZX Spectrum classic Chaos: The Battle of Wizards. The basic bones are in place—account creation, map layout, and even a shiny "End Turn" button—but lots of work remains before we're able to scoot across hexes to blast each other with fireballs.

Asynchronous multiplayer uses a sort of "modified chess clock" timer to set turn time limits over a long period, Gollop explained. Synchronous games predictably progress faster with a far shorter turn window for each player, so brief skirmishes and more tactical, drawn-out battles are both possible. "The underlying functionality is basically the same," he summarized.

Players can also watch completed games through a playback function in Chaos Reborn to review mistakes and victories. Lastly, Gollop supplied an early screenshot (seen above) of a three-player game using placeholder characters and requested everyone to "please not make fun of my little wizard models." When purple pointed hats come into play, we can't make any promises.