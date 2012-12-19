Popular

Chaos Reborn's Julian Gollop explains multiplayer modes, playback feature

By

Chaos Reborn multiplayer

Julian Gollop wrote a new entry in his work blog today detailing the asynchronous and regular multiplayer modes of Chaos Reborn, the remake of his 1985 ZX Spectrum classic Chaos: The Battle of Wizards. The basic bones are in place—account creation, map layout, and even a shiny "End Turn" button—but lots of work remains before we're able to scoot across hexes to blast each other with fireballs.

Asynchronous multiplayer uses a sort of "modified chess clock" timer to set turn time limits over a long period, Gollop explained. Synchronous games predictably progress faster with a far shorter turn window for each player, so brief skirmishes and more tactical, drawn-out battles are both possible. "The underlying functionality is basically the same," he summarized.

Players can also watch completed games through a playback function in Chaos Reborn to review mistakes and victories. Lastly, Gollop supplied an early screenshot (seen above) of a three-player game using placeholder characters and requested everyone to "please not make fun of my little wizard models." When purple pointed hats come into play, we can't make any promises.

See comments