Chaos Chronicles trailer shows turn-based hex combat, dramatic running

Chaos Chronicles , a turn-based tactics RPG in development by Coreplay, is basically a pile of reminiscence. It combines hex combat, heavy fantasy, hooting male choirs, and a broad color palette. Troika's Temple of Elemental Evil springs to mind as battles rage within Chronicles' debut trailer, right down to that familiar feeling you get in your gut when you see your archer's face caved in by a troll's club. Chaos Chronicles is planned to release in 2013.