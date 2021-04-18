Popular

CD Projekt predicts record earnings for 2020, expecting $304M profit

By

That's more than triple its previous profit record.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

CD Projekt is due to publish its annual consolidated earnings for financial year 2020 on April 22, but decided to give an early preview of how it performed on its investor-focused Twitter account. The answer: rather well, with estimated sales revenues of 2,139 million PLN ($563 million USD), and a projected net profit of 1,154 million PLN ($304 million USD).

That's substantially higher than previous years. For the sake of comparison, off the back of the release of The Witcher 3 in 2015, CD Projekt earned 798 million PLN ($210 million USD) in revenues with a profit of 342 million PLN ($90 million USD). 

See more

CD Projekt expecting record profits isn't surprising since Cyberpunk 2077 managed to earn back the costs of its marketing and eight years of development in a single day, and had the biggest PC launch in history. The many problems it had at launch—it's still unavailable on the PlayStation Store, having been removed in December—will affect how CD Projekt does business in the future, however. CD Projekt SVP of business development Michał Nowakowsk said in a recent strategy update video that the company's games won't be marketed until they are "much closer" to release from here on out.

Jody Macgregor
Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments