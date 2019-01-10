Catherine Classic is out now on PC, and more Atlus games could follow

After a week of teasing a Catherine PC release, Sega has finally announced Catherine Classic, a PC port of the original game. And it’s available now on Steam. Not quite sure if you want to spend your nights climbing a shifting staircase to who knows where? Take a gander at the trailer above.

Catherine’s getting the remake treatment on PS4 and PS Vita with Catherine Full Body, but Sega’s yet to announce other platforms. It’s due out on February 14 in Japan with a Western release to follow. The original launched eight years ago, so the PC port has been a long time coming.

“We wanted to give the PC audience the opportunity to experience Catherine for the first time as it was originally released,” Sega tells us. “And Catherine Classic is the perfect way to accomplish that goal.”

But what about Catherine Full Body, or other Sega console games? We already know Sega is keen to put more of these games on PC, and some more announcements could be on the horizon.

“We hope to have more exciting news to share from Sega/Atlus in regards to publishing on PC in the future,” says Sega.

Could a long-awaited Persona announcement be on the cards? There are plenty of Atlus games I’ve love to see appear on PC, but the shadow-hunting soap-opera series is right at the top of my list. What do you want to see Sega and Atlus release on PC?

Catherine Classic is out now on Steam for £14.99/$19.99.