Castle Crashers devs have announced a new Alien Hominid game

Castle Crashers studio The Behemoth has just announced its fifth game, and it's a return to the studio's roots. Alien Hominid Invasion harkens back to the ye olde Newgrounds Flash game, which originally released in (dabs brow) 2004. It has since released on a bunch of other platforms including the PS2, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, iOS, GameCube... but curiously, not Steam.

Anyway, this new game, while an Alien Hominid game, doesn't look to be a simple retread. In the description for the trailer embedded above, the studio writes that it's a "co-op arcade shooter will be an all new re-imagination of the studio’s first game, Alien Hominid HD".

That's all we know about the game at present, except that it will be playable at PAX East and EGX Rezzed. It'll follow the studio's last game, Pit People, a turn-based RPG which our former writer Tom described as "bonkers". My favourite game of theirs is Battleblock Theater, though Castle Crashers seems to remain the crowd favourite.