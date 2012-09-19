Capcom: "When [ports] get treated as trivial, you end up with Resident Evil 4 PC"

Last week, Capcom Senior VP Christian Svensson responded to questions about Resident Evil 6's PC port in the Ask Capcom forum on Capcom Unity. According to Svensson, the PC version did not enter development until after the console versions were "complete, submitted, approved by console 1st parties." With the final console code as the foundation, a team is now building the PC version.

"It is a small, but appropriately sized team working on the RE6 PC project," wrote Svensson. "It is a different group than originally planned, lest it would have taken even longer than it currently will but this team will do a better job than what was being considered originally."

Responding to fans, Svensson continued, "Projects like this you guys seem to think are 'trivial' but they are not. When they get treated as trivial, you end up with Resident Evil 4 PC... which I don't think too many true fans were pleased with."

Resident Evil 5, however, was a great port by most accounts. If RE6 gets the same treatment, we can stomach the delay for a chance to stomach its bubbling blubber-monsters properly. As of now, Svensson says that it will be "some time" before the PC release date and features are detailed.