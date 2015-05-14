Candy Crush Saga will be automatically installed on Windows 10

"Gaming has always been a huge part of the Windows experience, with titles like Solitaire, Minesweeper, and Hearts each being played millions of times over the years," Microsoft wrote today on the Xbox Wire. And they'll all be back for Windows 10, along with another little game you may have heard of, developed by the company known as King.

Candy Crush Saga was (and, I'm sure, still is) a monumentally popular match-3 puzzle game released in 2012 for mobile devices and Facebook. But developer King drew some bad PR early last year when it opposed a trademark filing for The Banner Saga, because of its use of the word "saga." It's all water under the bridge at this point—King and Banner Saga studio Stoic settled the matter a few months after it began—but it's of interest because of the, let's say 'strong', feelings among PC gamers from the incident.

Those feelings may well come to the surface again in the wake of today's announcement. "Windows Phone users have been enjoying Candy Crush Saga since its launch on the platform in December, and later this year, all Windows 10 owners will be able to experience the hit game that's swept the mobile world like wildfire," Microsoft wrote. "As an added bonus, Candy Crush Saga will automatically be installed for customers that upgrade to or download Windows 10 for periods of time following the game launch."

As an added added bonus, other King games are also coming to Windows 10. Microsoft didn't say whether or not they too will be automatically installed when they release, but it doesn't seem like an entirely unreasonable prospect.

Windows 10 is currently expected to come out sometime this summer—perhaps even by the end of July.