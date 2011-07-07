Call of Juarez: The Cartel trailer has seven minutes of in-game action

Call of Juarez: The Cartel abandons the dusty Wild West setting of the first two games and in favour of backstreets of modern day Mexico. The pious gunslinger, Reverand Ray is gone, too, replaced by three vigilantes, all of whom will be playable in the three-way co-op mode across 20 missions. The video above has seven minutes of man-killing action in night clubs, car chases and dusty back streets.

There are plans to release a co-op demo in future, but it could arrive after the game comes out on July 19 in the US and July 22 in Europe. Head over to the official Call of Juarez site for more.