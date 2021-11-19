Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific map is delayed

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific map has been delayed by a week. It was expected to go live on December 2, but Activision said today that it won't actually show up until December 9.

Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will be given access to the new map 24 hours ahead of everyone else—December 8, in other words. The start of Vanguard Season 1, which was also set to kick off on December 2, has been delayed to the same day, and an Activision rep confirmed that the full rollout of the new Ricochet anti-cheat system will be pushed to the same date.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75November 19, 2021

Activision didn't say why the new map was pushed, but the new day drops the map and Vanguard's debut season directly on top of the Halo Infinite campaign, which is also set to come out on December 8. My guess is that's not intentional, but it is an amusing reversal of the "delayed to avoid being massacred" maneuver that we've grown used to seeing.