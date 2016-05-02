Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered details

So Modern Warfare Remastered is officially a thing. Though it was confirmed via, of all things, a poop emoji a few days ago , we didn't hear anything more of it until today's moderately leaky Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reveal. When the official trailer finally landed, a couple of hours ago, it was accompanied by a coda revealing that Remastered would be a pre-order bonus for Infinite Warfare's Legacy Edition.

Now, a press release sheds a bit more light on how Modern Warfare has been spruced up for modern audiences.

Firstly, it's being developed by Raven Software, which has been involved with COD's development for some years now. Secondly, it features "vibrant current generation visuals, with fully improved texture resolution and detail, high-dynamic range lighting, lit and shadowing VFX particles, revamped animation and audio, stunning sound and much more", suggesting it's a wee bit more involved than many remasters. Ten of the original's maps will carry across to this new version, including Crash, Backlot, and Crossfire.

You can see a few comparision shots in this NeoGAF thread . It does look better.

One thing that isn't clear (I suspect purposely so) is whether or not Modern Warfare Remastered will be available to buy separately, or whether you'll have to shell out for Infinite Warfare's Legacy Edition, or above, to get hold of it. I think it's extremely unlikely that it won't be available separately at some point, but here are the various pre-order offers anyway:

· Legacy Edition and Digital Legacy Edition – Includes both Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

· Digital Deluxe Edition – Includes Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Season Pass

· Legacy Pro Edition – Includes Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Season Pass, collectible Steelbook, official game soundtrack and additional digital items