Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare remaster all but confirmed by emoji

Yesterday, a photo of a Target reservation card supposedly revealed a remaster of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare to accompany Infinite Warfare: Legacy Edition. Activision has now all but confirmed the rumour—through the medium of emoji.

A delightful exchange of heiroglyphics for the modern era.

There's no controversy in declaring Modern Warfare the best Call of Duty game going. I'll wager Activision is banking on the remaster giving CoD's sales figures a good kick up the backside. Whether they'll remaster the multiplayer and risk depopulating Infinite Warfare remains to be seen.