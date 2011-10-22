Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer celebrates distant launch

[VAMS id="7W8jx5n2B6qke"]

The Modern Warfare 3 "launch trailer" has been released three weeks ahead of the game's actual launch. That's odd, but you have to remember that this is "the most anticipated game in history." And a Battlefield 3 launch trailer was released a day ago and could not go unanswered . There's plenty of explosions, of course, and tanks, and talk of Modern Warfare's great villain, the mysterious Makarov. Will we finally get to finish him off? And where is Captain Price's magnificent beard?