Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 countdown begins

A new website called Find Makarov has appeared, containing a great big clock counting down to the middle of next week, right in the middle of GDC. On loading the sight, you'll see a flash of Makarov, the villain of Modern Warfare 2. It seems likely that this must be the countdown to the reveal of Modern Warfare 3.

It's rumoured that the game is being developed by three studios, Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer and Raven. We'll get to know more when the game's finally revealed. Stay tuned, we'll be bringing you the very latest from GDC all next week.

[via That Videogame Blog ]