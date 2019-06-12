Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 will see the return of Spec Ops cooperative mode

Since the official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, studio Infinity Ward has only discussed the game's campaign component. But during an E3 Coliseum event today (embedded above), the game's narrative director Taylor Kurosaki revealed that the series' Spec Ops mode will be making a return.

"The important thing for MP is, this is a unified experience," Kurosaki said. "These are not modes, this is not a modal game... when you're playing Modern Warfare you're playing Modern Warfare, whether you're playing SP, MP or coop, you're playing in the same world. Spec-ops is coming back."

I'm not really sure what Kurosaki means when he says the game "is not a modal game", but we do at least know that cooperative play is making a return (just don't call it a mode). For those unaware, Spec Ops is a collection of short burst cooperative levels, sometimes based on levels from the campaign, or else totally unique. It makes sense that it should return, given there will be no zombies in Modern Warfare. Zombies are not serious and realistic enough.

Meanwhile, two screenshots of the game's multiplayer offering were shown, confirming the return of the Juggernaut suit and Ghillie suit.