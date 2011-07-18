Call of Duty Elite trailer shows free features, PC beta arriving in Autumn

[VAMS id="85Zk31FgnXbyg"]

Take a good long look at the 30 minute video of Call of Duty Elite above, it's all PC gamers will have to go on for a while. The updated Call of Duty: Elite FAQ now states that "currently, we do not plan to launch a version of the beta for the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops." CVG spotted a blog post from Activision social media manager Dan Amrich in which he says that "PC players will have to wait until the fall to try it out." The beta kicked off on Xbox 360 late last week .

"There are two basic reasons for starting with Xbox 360," reads the FAQ. "First, in order to better manage the beta and reduce variables we are launching with one platform as we begin our testing. Second, due to the past outage of the PSN we have not had as much time to internally develop and test the online functionality of Call of Duty Elite with PSN. It is important that we have thoroughly QA tested functionality before releasing to a public beta phase."

Call of Duty Elite will add stat tracking, matchmaking, friends lists and video sharing to Call of Duty: Black Ops and Modern Warfare 3. There will also be a premium version that will give subscribers access to all of the Modern Warfare 3 map packs, and let players enter competitions for real prizes.