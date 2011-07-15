Call of Duty Elite trailer reveals Modern Warfare 3 map packs for subscribers

[VAMS id="RIhpBMuIFf66E"]

The Call of Duty Elite beta kicks off today , but what's in it? The new trailer goes over Elite's free features, including clans, leaderboards, stat-tracking, video uploading and sharing, weapon performance maps and more. Those who subscribe to the elite version of Elite will get all of the Modern Warfare 3 map packs and will be able to join tournaments to compete for real prizes. The Elite beta will work with Call of Duty: Black Ops until its full release alongside Modern Warfare 3 in November. Earlier today the first images emerged for Battlefield 3's competing Battlelog service.