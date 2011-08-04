Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection map pack will put zombies on the moon

The latest Call of Duty map pack is set to hasten Black Ops' descent into zombie madness. It's called Rezurrection. It will feature five zombie maps. Four of them will be the reworked versions of Call of Duty: World at War's zombie levels that came bundled with Hardened and Prestige editions of Black Ops. The other one is brand new, and will be SET ON THE MOON.

According to a new blog entry on the Call of Duty: Black Ops site , the astronaut zombies that infest the lunar surface of the new map can be obliterated with a new collection of space weapons, including the Wave gun, which cooks enemies inside out, and the mysterious "Quantum Entanglement Device" whose properties remain a secret for now. The new level will be set in and around a malfunctioning moon base. Players will have to deal with fluctuating gravity to defeat the zombie menace.

The new pack will arrive on Xbox 360 on August 23. There's no PC date yet, but it'll likely arrive a few weeks after the Xbox date. It'll cost 1200 MS points on the 360, the equivalent of £10.28 / $15.00. That is a lot of money considering four fifths of the pack is made up of reworked World at War maps. On the plus side, Activision say that owners of the Hardened and Prestige version of Black Ops will get the new level for free.