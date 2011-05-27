Call of Duty: Black Ops patch paves the way for mod tools

A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops adds "support for mods in preparation for the upcoming tools release." Treyarch revealed their plans to add mod tools to Black Ops on Twitter last month . Back then, they were aiming for a May release. It's unlikely they'll get them out in the next four days, but it looks as though mod tools for Call of Duty: Black Ops are just around the corner.

The patch makes a number of other changes, too, improving performance, andfixing "zombie exploits." Stop exploiting the zombies, people! They can barely defend themselves. Get the full patch notes below, as published on Steam .

