Call of Duty: Black Ops patch paves the way for mod tools

A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops adds "support for mods in preparation for the upcoming tools release." Treyarch revealed their plans to add mod tools to Black Ops on Twitter last month . Back then, they were aiming for a May release. It's unlikely they'll get them out in the next four days, but it looks as though mod tools for Call of Duty: Black Ops are just around the corner.
The patch makes a number of other changes, too, improving performance, andfixing "zombie exploits." Stop exploiting the zombies, people! They can barely defend themselves. Get the full patch notes below, as published on Steam .
Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Added support for mods in preparation for the upcoming tools release.
- Addressed various MP & Zombie exploits.
- Improved memory utilization in MP.
- Improved DLC filter in server browser – you can now hide any servers running content you do not own.
- Corrected issue which sometimes required repurchase of emblems or clan tags on weapons.
- Address some cases in which player could not receive Zombie invites.
- Replaced RPG with Grim Reaper in Gun Game Wager Match.
- Fine-tuned napalm and bombing-run damage indoors.
- Prevented rare invulnerability issue.
- Demolition bombs can no longer explode and be defused at the same time.
- Spy plane now activates in One in the Chamber in all cases.
- The “Sprint Kills” challenge for Steady Aim perk now rewards the player with the correct number of kills.
- Addressed a rare issue where a hacked camera spike would not function properly if the hacker also had a camera spike that was destroyed.
- Recording a clip with the speed mode for 2 cameras set to .1 will no longer increase in speed when switching perspectives back and forth.
- Improvements to Zipline functionality when viewed in Theater mode.
- Settings from custom games are all cleared and no longer carry over from one custom match to another.
- Nova gas will now affect players that are standing over their tactical insertion.
- Hardcore players who kill another teammate in Second Chance now lose the proper amount of points.
- Calling in a Chopper Gunner immediately after getting shot down in a Gunship will no longer end the Chopper Gunner run prematurely.