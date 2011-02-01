Call of Duty: Black Ops double XP weekend starts this Friday

Play some Call of Duty: Black Ops multiplayer this weekend you'll level up twice as fast. The first Call of Duty: Black Ops bonanza weekend starts this Friday, which means you take home twice as much experience for every kill.

A note on Twitter from Treyarch Community Manager Josh Olin confirmed that this weekend will be a big one for Call of Duty: Black Ops players, saying "The first ever #CODBlackOps Double-XP Weekend will be Feb. 4th - 6th on all platforms."

The weekend celebrates the release of the First Strike map pack. There's still no news as to whether or not the DLC will be coming to PC, but we can still reap the benefits of the free weekend.

In other Black Ops news, Treyarch recently promised an incoming fix for the theatre mode problems that many players have experienced after the latest patch. A UK consumer group have reported Activision to the Office of Fair Trading for releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops in a buggy state.