Treyarch working on Call of Duty: Black Ops theatre mode problem

Ever since the last patch, many players have reported problems with the theatre mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Users logging in now are currently unable to see any videos made before the patch. Treyarch have responded to say that they are looking into the problem now.

Users on the Steam forums have been reporting the problem. Currently, many people searching for old game replays are currently getting a connection error when trying to access to the Treyarch server. In response to a question on Twitter , Treyarch Community Manager Josh Olin mentioned that Treyarch are aware of the problem and are working on fixing it, saying "Yes, last I heard the PC team is looking into this one." It's not yet known whether old videos are completely lost, but hopefully the problem will be corrected soon.