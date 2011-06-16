Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation map pack announced

Treyarch reveal that there's another map pack on the way for Call of Duty: Black Ops. It will be called Annihilation, and will feature four new multiplayer maps and a new zombie hunter level. There aren't any screens or videos of the maps yet, but the four new multiplayer arenas are called Hangar 18, Drive-In, Silo and Hazard.

The new zombie map sounds like it could be the highlight of the package. It's set in Shangri-La. Treyarch studio head Mark Lamia describes it as an "exotic and mysterious map filled with deadly traps, dark secrets and innovative gameplay that will challenge even the most daring Zombie hunters."

June 28 is the XBox release date. It will come to PC shortly afterwards, and will likely be priced similar to the First Strike and Escalation packs, at around £10/$15. Thanks to CVG for the heads up.