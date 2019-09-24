Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale is getting tanks soon

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a sizeable update soon, and it does away with Blackout's zombie apocalypse theme while adding tanks and a new vehicle-centric game mode. 'Heavy Metal Heroes' is a limited time mode for Blackout, and in addition to dropping onto the map with a customised loadout of armor and weaponry, the map itself is strewn with ramps, and vehicles like ARAVs, ATVs, motorbikes and tanks all have thrust jumping.

The new tank is exclusive to 'Heavy Metal Heroes' and supports two passengers, a driver and a gunner. Meanwhile the flare gun calls in aircraft to deliver vehicles, while two weapons from Zombies have been added to Blackout: the Savage Impaler and Winter’s Fury.

There are additions elsewhere, too: pass holders get a new multiplayer map in the form of Lair, as well as a reimagined version of Launch. The Zombies mode is getting a new perk and a couple of new elixirs, and the Black Market has a bunch of new items, too. More details on the Black Ops 4 website.

The catch? This is rolling out for PlayStation 4 today, but coming "later" to other platforms including PC. That will likely be in a month or so, if history is any indication.

Here's the trailer: