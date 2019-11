Well, it wouldn't be E3 without some Call of Duty, right? Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, developed by Treyarch, is set in the year 2065, and we got a look at some of its futuristic multiplayer combat. The gameplay footage showcased drones, wall-running, someone's arm transforming into a machinegun, and even teleportation.

Unfortunately for PC gamers, PlayStation owners get first crack at both the beta and new map packs. Fine, Sony. Be that way.

Have a look at the multiplayer trailer below.