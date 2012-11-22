Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 patch fixes sinking horses, allows 90 degree FOV

Martin's steed got stuck in quicksand and couldn't extract itself during our review of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 . According to the latest patch notes posted on the CoD forums , spotted by Strategy Informer , the problem has been fixed. The update also boosts CoD's field of view allowance to 90 degrees, good news for anyone experiencing the strange tunnel vision queasiness that those tight FOV settings can cause.

Performance has also been smoothed out for those with four or more CPU cores, server matchmaking has been improved and "connection interrupted" multiplayer errors fixed. Patch notes below.

November 21, 2012 Update for Singleplayer, Multiplayer, and Zombies