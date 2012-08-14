Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 MP to have Diablo 3 style unlock system, guns and perks revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 details have been oozing out of Gamescom. VG247 have details of an updated "build a class" mode that will let us occupy ten gear slots with any combination of weapons, perks and killstreak rewards. Levelling up will mean choosing one of seven new pieces of kit to unlock. If you want to grab the six you missed, you'll have to prestige and reset your character.
You're not restricted to having to occupy certain slots with weapons, and other slots with perks. You can forgo your primary gun in favour of an extra perk, or a "wild card" ability that changes the way your weapon behaves, adding an alternative fire mode or letting you slot an extra attachment onto your weapon. Treyarch refer to the system as "pick 10."
It's not too far off Diablo 3's sideways levelling system that lets you slide any unlocked skill into a limited number of slots. Levelling grants you new tools with which to customise your loadout, which can then be swapped in for another skill whenever you fancy a change. It should introduce a significant element of choice to CoD's levelling system, and bring a bit of chin-stroking build pondering to the lull between Black Ops' frenzied fire fights.
There are more than a hundred kit items and powers to choose from, and VG247 have grabbed a handy list to give us an advanced look at the range of abilities on offer. Given that you'll need to prestige to get hold of all of them, we'll have to shoot a lot of men before we get access to the full weapons locker.
Guns
Assault rifles
- Type 25
- M8A1
- SA-58
- SIG556
- SCAR-H
- AN-94
- SMR
Shotguns
LMG
- LSAT
- QBB LSW
- Mk 48
Sniper Rifles
- DSR 50
- SVU-AS
- Ballista
SMG
- MP7
- Chicom CQB
- PDW-57
- Skorpio EVO III
- MSMC
Specials
- Assault Shield (Metal riot shield that can be planted into the ground as makeshift cover)
Secondary
Launchers
- FHJ-18 AA (Vehicle lock-on, two rockets)
- RPG
- SMAW
Pistols
- KAP-40
- Tac-45
- Executioner
- B23R
Lethal Slot
- Grenade
- Semtex
- Combat axe
- Claymore
- C4
- Bouncing Betty
Attachments
- Reflex sight
- ACOG sight
- Target Finder (Paints red squares around hostiles)
- Hybrid Optic
- Suppressor
- Fast Mag
- Fore Grip
- Laser Sight
- Adjustable Stock
- Quickdraw
- Millimetre Scanner
- Grenade Launcher
- Select Fire Mode
- FMJ Rounds
- Extended Clip
Tactical slot
- Black Hat PDA (Get close to enemy equipment and point this data pad at it to hack it and turn it against enemies. Takes ages to hack though!)
- Smoke grenade
- Sensor grenade
- Flashbang
- Concussion grenade
- Shock charge (a throwable stick that emits an electric shock across a surface, rooting targets to the spot)
- Tactical Insertion
Wildcards
- Perk 1 Greed (Lets you choose a second perk from tier 1)
- Perk 2 Greed
- Perk 3 Greed
- Primary Gunfighter
- Secondary Gunfighter
- Overkill
- Danger Close
- Tactician
Perks
Tier 1
- Ghost (Now only hides you from UAVs when you are moving)
- Lightweight
- Flak Jacket
- Blind Eye
- Hardline
Tier 2
- Cold Blooded
- Hard Wired
- Scavenger
- Toughness
- Fast Hands
Tier 3
- Dead Silence
- Engineer
- Tactical Mask
- Extreme Conditioning
- Awareness
- Dexterity