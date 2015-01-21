Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare trailer shows 'Exo Zombies' footage

Kevin Spacey:

Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the exo-suited zombies of corporate misdoing

That this foul deed shall smell above the earth

With carrion men, groaning for a quick nibble on Bill Paxton's arm.

[Enter John Malkovich]

John Malkovich:

What even is this shit? Why am I one of four playable characters—alongside Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan and Jon Bernthal—in a new co-op mode for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. And what idiot decided to put zombies in power armour? And who the hell is Jon Bernthal, anyway?

- Shakespeare's Julius Caeser, as reinterpreted by the events of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare's Exo Zombies mode, which is a portion of the upcoming Havoc DLC pack available on 27 January on the Xbox One, and sometime after on the PC.