If you've ever bought Left 4 Dead 2, or if you buy it before 4pm Pacific Standard Time today (that's 11pm, UK folks), you'll get Ellis's hat and a skillet in TF2. Look, a picture of the soldier threatening three tiny, quadriplegic Michelin Men that he's keeping in one!

Oh right, they're maggots. My items haven't arrived yet, anyway, but you know how these things go. One day you'll die and get a hat and a skillet. It's a classic tale of rags to death to riches and frying pans.