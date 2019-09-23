Buy Code Vein with your own blood

Code Vein, Bandai Namco's vampire ARPG, is out in a few days, and some of you might be able to get your hands on a copy by giving up some of the blood that you aren't using—you've got loads—to an extremely good cause.

While this sounds like a ploy to feed a hungry vampire population, it's really a blood drive for the American Red Cross. By donating your juice, you'll be doing a good deed and getting a free game.

The Lost aren't the only ones who need your blood! On September 27th, celebrate the #CODEVEIN launch by donating blood to those in need. Follow the link to pre-register and learn more about our Blood Drive during TwitchCon weekend: https://t.co/MvAkM5H5NZ pic.twitter.com/h7rKIGaeEDSeptember 22, 2019

The Code Vein blood bank will be open on September 27 in San Diego. If that's in your neck of the woods, you can sign up here. Bandai Namco will be spilling more details in a few days, during TwitchCon.

Luke Winkie checked it out last year and said it was shaping up to be a fun anime Souls-like. Give his Code Vein preview a read.