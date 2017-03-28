Buy a GTX 1060 and get For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands for free

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 price-to-performance ratio is reason enough to consider the card, but if you're looking for added incentive to upgrade, you can now score a free copy of For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands.

The mid-range Pascal part is the latest to added to Nvidia's "Prepare for Battle" bundle promotion. Initially the free game offer applied to qualified purchases of a GeForce GTX 1070 or 1080 card, desktop system, or laptop. It later expanded to included the GTX 1080 Ti after it launched, and now the GTX 1060 is joining the party.

"The GeForce GTX 1060 is the ‘Recommended’ GPU for both For Honor and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and delivers an amazing 1080p experience at 60 frames per second with high settings. Performance results using both in-game benchmarks show the GeForce GTX 1060 delivers the best performance in its class," Nvidia says.

To be eligible for a free game, the purchase must be made from a seller that is participating in the promotion. You can find a list of participating vendors here.

The Prepare for Battle promo is also a way for Nvidia to push its GeForce Experience 3.x utility, through which the free game is redeemed.

Additional details can be found here.