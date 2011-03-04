Bungie confirm their next game is an MMO

Speaking at a panel at GDC today, Bungie's lead network engineer David Aldrige has announced that their next game will be an MMO. Aldrige also pointed out that, contrary to popular belief , the game won't be "WoW in space." Probably be more like Halo in Azeroth then. Lol.

At GDC last year Bungie's creative director Joe Staten was asked what Bungie's next game would be, saying: “Wouldn't it be great if we could make a world that was always there for you? Wow. That would be great.”

The new series, which is yet to be named, will be published under Activision.

(via IGN )